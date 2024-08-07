Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 200 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Cabot were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cabot by 372.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,698. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $103.49.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Cabot had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Cabot’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cabot from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CBT

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other Cabot news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 13,764 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $1,400,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,490,559.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.