Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 3,570 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Kellanova by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $4,847,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,686,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,594,413.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,000 shares of company stock worth $45,509,110. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.73. 2,276,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,755. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.53. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kellanova from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

