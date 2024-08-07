Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 7,595 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Trust Co. of Vermont decreased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,405 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,595 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in TELUS were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its position in TELUS by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 42,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 18,180 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Price Performance

NYSE TU traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 612,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average of $16.45. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $19.14.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.284 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of TELUS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.