Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 60541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

Tuya Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $736.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tuya

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Tuya by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 4,890,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 952,100 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tuya by 59.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 665,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 247,592 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tuya by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 459,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 43,778 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Tuya in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 11.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

