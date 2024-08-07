Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.40

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.43, with a volume of 60541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
The stock has a market capitalization of $736.41 million, a P/E ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.78.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
