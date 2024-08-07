Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Announces Earnings Results

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.6 %

Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.29.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

