Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.90.
Tyson Foods Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tyson Foods
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tyson Foods
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.