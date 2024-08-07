Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $61.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -110.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

