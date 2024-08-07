Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Acquired by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 34,670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,889 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $753,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,401 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.26.

UBER stock traded up $1.80 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.67. 24,671,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,253,648. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.98. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,135,984 shares of company stock worth $78,213,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

