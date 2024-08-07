UBS Group Lowers Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Price Target to $21.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at UBS Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GO. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of GO stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.56. 3,681,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,251. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In related news, Director Erik D. Ragatz bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 429,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,986,804.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $29,876.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,306 shares in the company, valued at $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik D. Ragatz acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,091,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,986,804.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

