Ultra Price Reaches $0.0781 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0781 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $29.78 million and $1.27 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57,250.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.47 or 0.00561502 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00036977 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066479 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008668 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,413,132 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 381,413,132.0695 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.07706705 USD and is up 3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $2,108,451.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.