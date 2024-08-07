Unisys (NYSE:UIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Unisys (NYSE:UIS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.93 million. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. Unisys’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Unisys Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of Unisys stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. Unisys has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $8.12.

Insider Transactions at Unisys

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 78,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $400,649.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,685.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Unisys

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

