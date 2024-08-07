United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. United Maritime had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 5.68%.

NASDAQ USEA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.42. The stock had a trading volume of 46,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,071. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.63. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.54. United Maritime has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. United Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of United Maritime to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, offers seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of eight dry bulk vessels comprising three Panamax, three Capesize, and two Kamsarmax vessels with an aggregate cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 922,054 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

