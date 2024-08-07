Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. Unitil had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 9.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Unitil Price Performance

UTL traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.29. 15,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,718. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $926.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.60. Unitil has a twelve month low of $41.43 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is 56.67%.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

