Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price target (up from $35.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ UNTY opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $312.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.02. Unity Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $35.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.16.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.81 million. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 14.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.72%.

In related news, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Minsu Kim sold 2,264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $79,013.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,727.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Joseph Donovan sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $26,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $5,805.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,046 shares of company stock valued at $106,265. 28.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 2,329.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Unity Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

