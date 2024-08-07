Universal Electronics (UEIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Universal Electronics to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $10.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.13. Universal Electronics has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Universal Electronics from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

