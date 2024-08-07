Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.23-0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $179-184 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $194.72 million. Upwork also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.90-0.94 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Upwork in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Upwork in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Upwork from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on UPWK

Upwork Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. 2,910,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,999,587. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Dave Bottoms sold 2,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $27,905.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,283.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erica Gessert sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total value of $46,368.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,496.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 192,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,231,891. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.