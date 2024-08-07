Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.90.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price target on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on UEC

Uranium Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.50 and a beta of 1.86.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Uranium Energy will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Uranium Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 17.0% in the first quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 29,610,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306,240 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,943,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,840,000 after buying an additional 1,521,140 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,761,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,640,000 after buying an additional 538,703 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,511,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,103,000 after acquiring an additional 886,445 shares in the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Uranium Energy

(Get Free Report

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.