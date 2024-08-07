USDX [Kava] (USDX) Market Cap Tops $88.43 Million

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $88.43 million and approximately $289,121.80 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00001419 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,873.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00564219 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00035719 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00070139 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008804 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000147 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io.

Buying and Selling USDX [Kava]

