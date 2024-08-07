V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Raised to $16.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on V.F. from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

V.F. Stock Performance

NYSE VFC traded up $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,759,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,706,063. V.F. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, insider Bracken Darrell bought 75,200 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $997,152.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 219,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,828.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 215,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bracken Darrell acquired 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $997,152.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 219,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,828.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On V.F.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in V.F. during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of V.F. by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 86.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

