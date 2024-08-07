Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH) Trading Down 15.8%

Valeo Pharma Inc. (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 77,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 59,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Valeo Pharma Trading Down 26.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The stock has a market cap of C$6.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.59.

Valeo Pharma (TSE:VPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$14.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.50 million.

Valeo Pharma Company Profile

Valeo Pharma Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, in-licensing brands, and sale of pharmaceuticals and hospital specialty products for unmet medical needs in Canada. Its product portfolio includes Enerzair Breezhaler, a LABA/LAMA/ICS fixed triple dose asthma drug; Atectura Breezhaler, a LABA/ICS dual combination asthma drug; Redesca, to treat and prevent deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism; Onstryv, for the treatment of Idiopathic Parkinson's disease; M-Eslon, extended-release morphine sulphate used for pain management; and Yondelis, a soft tissue sarcoma.

