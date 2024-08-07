Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Up to $79.70

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $79.70, but opened at $81.40. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $80.90, with a volume of 345,167 shares trading hands.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDV. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $650,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,351,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

