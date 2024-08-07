Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,745 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,033,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,579,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.57. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $77.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

