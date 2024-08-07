Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,949,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $572,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $948,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $3.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,611. The company has a market capitalization of $117.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $370.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.46. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $260.65 and a one year high of $392.14.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.