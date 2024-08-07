Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 341,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 325,959 shares.The stock last traded at $284.77 and had previously closed at $295.85.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 22,983.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 103,655 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $884,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

