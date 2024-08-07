Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 1,182.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,927,000 after buying an additional 94,738 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,250 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 611.2% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,319,000 after acquiring an additional 45,442 shares during the period. Finally, Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,194,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $311.10. The company had a trading volume of 107,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,760. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.96. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.38 and a 1-year high of $350.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

