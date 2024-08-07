Velas (VLX) Trading Down 27.4% This Week

Velas (VLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Velas has a market cap of $13.80 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 27.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00037241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00013544 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,619,212,316 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

