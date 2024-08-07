Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Trading Up 0.8%

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.70 and last traded at $40.58. 2,477,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 18,892,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. The company has a market capitalization of $169.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.15. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $32.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 99.25%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

