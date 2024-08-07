Versant Capital Management Inc Acquires 117 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in VeriSign by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 16th.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Tomlinson 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,357. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.16. 720,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,586. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $167.04 and a one year high of $220.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.39.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. VeriSign had a net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

