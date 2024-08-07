Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 1,614.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 12,515.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,747,000 after acquiring an additional 111,265 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 41.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 262.1% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 56,397 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.60. 1,084,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,341,946. The company has a market cap of $249.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $82.01.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 94.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. Argus lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

