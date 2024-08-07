Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 2,510.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 458.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Trading Up 2.5 %

Kilroy Realty stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,962. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.61. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 124.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KRC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kilroy Realty

Insider Transactions at Kilroy Realty

In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.