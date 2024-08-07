Versant Capital Management Inc Boosts Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 622.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KKR. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $14,838,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,501,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc acquired 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.56 per share, with a total value of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,554,644 shares of company stock worth $1,725,355,039. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 3.2 %

KKR traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.64. 5,872,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.32. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $128.79. The company has a market cap of $97.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

