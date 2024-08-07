Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 1,809 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 637.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $140,473,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $47,980,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,426,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,249 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $36,069,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $18,268,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.90. 3,181,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,654,467. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $32.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 15,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $469,034.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,523.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Conagra Brands

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.