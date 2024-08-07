Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 278 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 842.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 223.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,052 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.22. 2,758,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $147.23. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.57 and a 52-week high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

