Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 572 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3,813.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Dynatrace by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its position in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 166,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 14,831 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DT traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,596,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,551,453. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $61.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.69, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,404 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $681,164.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,514,277.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,274 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,271. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

