Versant Capital Management Inc Buys 798 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 706.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Roku by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Roku by 43.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Roku by 835.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $81.00) on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.03. 4,381,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.29 and a beta of 1.96. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $968.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $409,532.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,747.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,075 shares of company stock worth $1,556,005. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

