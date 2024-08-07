Versant Capital Management Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 9,164.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 979,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,031,000 after purchasing an additional 968,723 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.58.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:DUK traded up $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.89. 4,289,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,948,503. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $116.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.045 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.03%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

