Versant Capital Management Inc Has $27,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Versant Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.94. 100,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,289,651. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $149.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

