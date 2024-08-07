Versant Capital Management Inc Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 905.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RCL. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter valued at $2,543,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 11.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 160.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 67.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.4% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 49,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,514 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Naftali Holtz purchased 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $140.00 per share, with a total value of $749,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $3,393,222.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,940 shares of company stock valued at $13,667,094. 7.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RCL traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,186,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.34. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 52.49% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RCL shares. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $168.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Macquarie upped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.69.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

