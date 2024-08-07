Versant Capital Management Inc Has $34,000 Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 262.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 904.2% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 882,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,522,840. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 60.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,454,401.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

