Versant Capital Management Inc Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,819. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

