Versant Capital Management Inc Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2024

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHBFree Report) by 55.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FHB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

View Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FHB traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $23.26. The stock had a trading volume of 39,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,819. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.98.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

About First Hawaiian

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.