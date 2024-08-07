Versant Capital Management Inc Has $44,000 Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 227.1% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial increased their price target on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens increased their price target on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upgraded Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE TFX traded down $2.17 on Tuesday, hitting $231.16. 895,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,661. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.68 and a 200-day moving average of $221.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $749.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.41 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

