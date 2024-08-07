Versant Capital Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter valued at $1,895,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,350,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 188,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $9,327,000. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLTK. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Macquarie lowered Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of PLTK traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.20. The stock had a trading volume of 202,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,701. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.63. Playtika Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 94.21% and a net margin of 7.96%. Analysts forecast that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Insider Activity at Playtika

In other Playtika news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Playtika

(Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Featured Articles

