Versant Capital Management Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 5,050.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,885,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,901.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 150,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,863 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,816,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 352,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,299,000 after purchasing an additional 103,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 202,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,767,000 after purchasing an additional 83,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CW traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.85. 57,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,022. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.18. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $190.64 and a 1 year high of $297.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $276.61 and a 200 day moving average of $258.70.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

CW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

