Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million during the quarter.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Viemed Healthcare Stock Up 2.0 %

Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $10.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised Viemed Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VMD

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.