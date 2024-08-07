Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $78.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.51 million. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

VFF stock opened at $1.00 on Wednesday. Village Farms International has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.22.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications; and produces power.

