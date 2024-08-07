Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19, Zacks reports. Viper Energy had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $216.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Viper Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ VNOM traded up $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,207. Viper Energy has a 52 week low of $26.71 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Viper Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Viper Energy’s payout ratio is 39.71%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VNOM
Viper Energy Company Profile
Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Viper Energy
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Super Micro Computers Splits Stock: Is This the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.