Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $644.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vista Outdoor updated its FY25 guidance to $3.60-4.50 EPS.

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of VSTO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.51. 35,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,002. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $41.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day moving average is $33.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Aegis reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.