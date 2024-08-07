VIVO Cannabis (CVE:ABCN) Trading 5.6% Higher

VIVO Cannabis Inc. (CVE:ABCN – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.32. Approximately 310,601 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,514,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.25.
VIVO Cannabis Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32.
VIVO Cannabis Company Profile
ABcann Global Corporation manufactures and distributes medical cannabis. The company is headquartered in Napanee, Canada.
