Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Voya Financial from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.00.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Voya Financial

Voya Financial Stock Performance

Shares of VOYA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.73. 274,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,330. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.22. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $63.02 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.13. Voya Financial had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Voya Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

In other Voya Financial news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $159,733.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Voya Financial by 1,020.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,368,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,057,000 after buying an additional 2,156,773 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 83.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,525,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,310,000 after buying an additional 1,151,822 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,067,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,094,000 after purchasing an additional 644,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $11,142,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.