VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. VTEX had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Trading Up 15.0 %

Shares of VTEX stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.92. 596,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.50 and a beta of 1.37. VTEX has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, VTEX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

