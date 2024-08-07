Vulcan Forged PYR One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.78 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 6th. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $68.46 million and $3.78 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be bought for $2.44 or 0.00004343 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010186 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,439.20 or 1.00608357 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008169 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007999 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 2.48359992 USD and is up 8.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $9,840,569.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

